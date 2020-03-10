Coronavirus forces Madonna to cancel Paris shows

Madonna has been forced to cancel two shows in Paris due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer was due on stage in the French capital on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of her Madame X tour, but the promoters have confirmed the show will be axed after the French government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to stop the spread of the disease.

A statement reads: “Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled. Tickets are refundable at point of purchase. We regret the disappointment to fans.”

The coronavirus is gripping the world, and Madonna isn’t the only celebrity to cancel an event because of the disease, as Ciara has postponed a concert in her home town.

Coronavirus has also been blamed for the delay in the release of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die.