Coronavirus wiped a year off the lives of Americans!

Still not sure what the true impact of the coronavirus is? Check this, life expectancy of Americans fell by a whole year during the first six months of 2020!

A federal report released yesterday (February 18) sates that the average number of years a newborn will live dropped from 78.8 years, reported in 2019, to 77.8 years.

The drop is the most significant since World War II and follows other smaller declines that were driven by an increase in drug overdose deaths.

What’s more, the gap between black and white Americans grew with the former’s life expectancy declining 2.7 years after two decades of growth. The gap between the two is now six years, the widest it has been since 1998.

However, the decreased life expectancy is expected to rebound with coronavirus deaths already declining and vaccinations increasing in the US.