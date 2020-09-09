Coronavirus puts 44-year-old Spartan Health Club out of business

Coronavirus puts 44-year-old Spartan Health Club out of businessWednesday, September 09, 2020
|
Spartan
Health Club in St Andrew opened its door in 1976, but the harsh realities of
the coronavirus have led to its closure.
Mickey Haughton James, the managing director of the facility, said that the gym will be closed by the end of the month.
“We regret to inform you that due to the extremely negative effect on the financial operation of the club caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we will be closing indefinitely at the end of September,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Large gyms like Spartan require significant membership to be viable. A crowded gym is a hotspot for the coronavirus, which is predicted to be with us for many more months.”
He further stated that their bankers view gyms as high-risk investments and are now reluctant to extend and provide overdrafts.
The managing director also used the opportunity to thank past and present members for being part of the Spartan journey.
