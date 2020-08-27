Could cat drug help treat COVID-19?Thursday, August 27, 2020
|
As the number of coronavirus cases increases, some scientists are claiming that a drug designed to treat cats could be the answer to our COVID-19 woes.
The drug, GC376, helps cats that have an illness called feline infectious peritonitis, which can be fatal. It is understood that feline infectious peritonitis is caused by another coronavirus.
And although the drug has not been tested on humans, scientists have conducted lab experiments that show that it works as an antiviral against coronavirus. The scientists believe this is enough proof to begin clinical trials.
According to the researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada, the drug blocks an enzyme produced by a bug called feline enteric coronavirus (FCoV). This prevents the virus from reproducing and usually stops the cat illness it is prescribed for.
