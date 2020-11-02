Couple gets married on Zoom

Couple gets married on ZoomMonday, November 02, 2020
BUZZ fam, it doesn’t get more ‘2020’ than this.
A couple in a long-distance relationship decided to not wait any longer to tie the knot, and got married via Zoom.
Scott Marmon, from New York, and Augustina Montefiori from Argentina have been together for three years after meeting in Denver. Marmon proposed in January this year.
But then the coronavirus pandemic separated them for 10 months. Marmon planned to move to Argentina and marry the love of his life in March, but the borders closed.
After 10 months apart, they finally decided to get married where everything happens these days – online. They were granted a licence to wed online by the state of Utah and tied the knot 6,000 miles apart in front of a judge in Utah and family and friends.
The wedding lasted all of 19-hours via a Zoom call.
The couple is now planning to throw a second ‘proper’ wedding in person next May.
