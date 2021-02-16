Couple goals? Michael B. Jordan gets Lori Harvey Hermès stocks for Valentine’s Day

While your man was buying you a Birkin bag from Hermès, Michael B. Jordan was making sure his boo, Lori Harvey, was getting some of that profit.

Jordan presented Harvey with stocks in the international luxury company as one of his many treats to her for Valentine’s Day.

“Best gift ever, baby bought me stocks in Hermès,” Harvey posted on her Instagram Stories while showing her followers a certificate validating the purchase.

The stocks in the company were obviously the climax of what appeared to be a well-thought-out Valentine’s Day celebration by Jordan.

This included him renting out an aquarium for a private tour where Harvey got to see her favourite animal which apparently is the turtle. Then they had a private dinner, catered by Japanese celebrity chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa.

And of course, there were roses galore for his rose.