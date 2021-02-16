Couple goals? Michael B. Jordan gets Lori Harvey Hermès stocks for Valentine’s Day

Couple goals? Michael B. Jordan gets Lori Harvey Hermès stocks for Valentine’s DayTuesday, February 16, 2021
|
While your man was buying you a Birkin bag from Hermès, Michael B. Jordan was making sure his boo, Lori Harvey, was getting some of that profit.
Jordan presented Harvey with stocks in the international luxury company as one of his many treats to her for Valentine’s Day.
“Best gift ever, baby bought me stocks in Hermès,” Harvey posted on her Instagram Stories while showing her followers a certificate validating the purchase.
The stocks in the company were obviously the climax of what appeared to be a well-thought-out Valentine’s Day celebration by Jordan.
This included him renting out an aquarium for a private tour where Harvey got to see her favourite animal which apparently is the turtle. Then they had a private dinner, catered by Japanese celebrity chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa.
And of course, there were roses galore for his rose.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy