Couples who meet on dating apps ready for commitment, study finds

BUZZ Fam, dating sites are where it’s at if you’re looking for a committed relationship.

A study from Switzerland’s University of Geneva has found that people who meet their partners on dating apps often have stronger long-term relationship goals.

We know, this might contradict your view that people tend to go on dating apps for casual hookups.

So the researchers studied a sample of 3,235 adults who were in a relationship and had met their partner in the past 10 years. They found that couples who met on an app were more motivated to live together than others.

“The study doesn’t say whether their final intention was to live together for the long- or short-term, but given that there’s no difference in the intention to marry, and that marriage is still a central institution in Switzerland, some of these couples likely see cohabitation as a trial period prior to marriage,” Gina Potarca, a researcher in the study said.

The study said that dating apps encourage “a mixing” of people with different levels of education, especially between high-educated women and lower educated men.Apps may also facilitate long-distance relationships, as users can connect with users more than 30 minutes away, she added.

The research was published in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday.