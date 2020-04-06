COVID-19 claims life of Dark Knight Rises actor

Actor Jay Benedict, who appeared in a range of films and TV shows, from Aliens to Emmerdale, has died due to complications from coronavirus.

The actor, who also appeared in The Dark Knight Rises alongside Christian Bale and Tom Hardy, died on Saturday, aged 68.

A statement posted on his website said: “It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection.”

Benedict starred in Emmerdale in 1997, playing businessman Doug Hamilton. During a career in entertainment spanning more than 40 years, he also appeared in UK TV favourites including The Bill, Jonathan Creek, Casualty and Foyle’s War.

On stage, he starred in The Trial Of Jane Fonda, and Two-Way Mirror, alongside Abi Titmuss.

Born in California, Benedict’s family left the US for Europe when he was a child. He also worked behind the camera, running post-production company Sync Or Swim, with recent projects including Downton Abbey, Dickensian and Call The Midwife.