COVID-19 could cause male infertility — study

A study conducted in Israel has found that coronavirus may lead to infertility in men, even if they only suffer a mild form of the disease.

The research, published in the journal of Fertility and Sterility, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The virus was found within the sperm of 13 per cent of screened male COVID-19 patients. And there was a 50 per cent decrease in the sperm volume, concentration, and motility in patients with moderate disease even 30 days after being diagnosed.

But the journal has yet to publicly release the paper, meaning top scientists from around the world have yet to be able to point out flaws in its method.

Professor Allan Pacey, an andrologist at the University of Sheffield and former chair of the British Fertility Society, told DailyMailOnline he wouldn’t be surprised if coronavirus caused a temporary drop in sperm production.

But the jury is still out on whether or not the effect could be long-lasting, harming the fertility of men.

“People who get coronavirus are probably quite unwell, even influenza will cause a decline in sperm count temporarily,” he said.