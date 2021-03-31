Jamaica’s creative community in mourning over the death of singer Tiffany Thompson

The sudden death of Tiffany Carolyn Thompson has left members of the creative community stunned and at a loss. Thompson, who suffered a brief bout of illness, died at the Port Antonio Hospital late Monday (March 29).

Thompson was a past student of the Titchfield High School. She was known in the creative community for her extraordinary vocal abilities, having been a part of the Quilt performing group, while attending the University of the West Indies.

Thompson later participated in the television show “Rising Stars” as a contestant, where she rose to national attention.

Following news of her passing, several persons in the creative community offered condolences on various social media platforms.

“Just found out heartbreaking news about my friend and extraordinary vocalist Tiffany Carolyn Thompson’s passing. She was an absolute queen and I played a show with her and spent some days in the studio with her in her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica a few years ago. She was also the kindest soul and I’m shocked at this sudden loss,” said Bianca Love, a California-based vocal instructor.

“Jah Know Tiffany Carolyn Thompson caa believe u drop out sigh… Jiggly you gone too soon hun but Rest in Peace. Jah know every Taylorite feel diss,” added a friend on Facebook who shared a throwback photo of Thompson.

Others who shared condolences included Recording Artiste Bella Blair, People’s National Party Youth Organisation President Krystal Tomlinson, popular social media influencer Danar Royal and Playwright David Tulloch.