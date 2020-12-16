Crew members feel Tom Cruise’s wrath for breaking COVID-19 protocol

Crew members feel Tom Cruise’s wrath for breaking COVID-19 protocolWednesday, December 16, 2020
|
Two workers
on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 got on Tom Cruise’s wrong side recently
when they were seen breaching COVID-19 protocols.
Another instalment in the movie series is now being filmed in the United Kingdom and strong measures are being enforced to prevent the spread of the virus.
The two workers felt Cruise’s wrath when they were seen standing close to each other at a computer screen.
“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again,” Cruise is heard shouting in a leaked audiotape.
“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother***ers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f***ing gone.”
Cruise’s fury comes after 12 people in the crew tested positive for the virus in Italy.
After that, about 150 extras were told that they couldn’t shoot a scene in Italy as health officials did contact tracing.
But Cruise is serious about getting the ball rolling, and it is understood that he paid £500,000 ($676,000) for the cast and crew to isolate on an old cruise ship.
It is said that he also wears face masks on set and always looks out for the COVID-19 rule breakers.
Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to come out in November 2021.
