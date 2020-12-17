Crew members quit following Tom Cruise’s second outburst

Crew members quit following Tom Cruise’s second outburstThursday, December 17, 2020
|
Actor Tom
Cruise went on a rant again. This time, some of the crew members were not
having it and opted to leave the job.
Earlier this week, the actor cursed members of the film crew for breaking COVID-19 protocols by standing too close to each other while on the set of Mission: Impossible 7. The expletive-laced audio was also leaked to the public.
RELATED: Crew members feel Tom Cruise’s wrath for breaking COVID-19 protocol
And on Tuesday, it was said that Cruise had another outburst after news broke of his previous rant. But on this occasion, it is being reported that five members of the crew decided to quit.
“The first outburst was big, but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public, there has been more anger and several staff have walked,” a source told The Sun.
“But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”
Reports are that Cruise has been taking the COVID-19 protocols seriously and is usually seen wearing a face mask. He also spent personal funds so that the cast and crew for the movie could isolate on a ship.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy