Cristiano Ronaldo is sick of fame

Cristiano Ronaldo is sick of fameWednesday, September 18, 2019
|
Cristiano Ronaldo is sick of being famous.
The 34-year-old soccer star revealed that his fame has become so stifling that he cannot even take his four children to the park without it turning into chaos when fans show up.
Speaking to Piers Morgan for the ITV special, Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan, he said: “Being me is boring. A part of it is fantastic. Being famous, first page of the newspaper and TV. But after 15 years, after all this time, I want some privacy.
“In the last 10 years, my privacy has gone. I haven’t been to the park with my kids. If I go, people turn up and my kids are nervous, my girlfriend is nervous, I’m nervous. When you are in public, you cannot be yourself. It’s boring. I want to be free again.”
Ronaldo – who has son Cristiano Jr, whose mother’s identity has never been revealed, twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via a surrogate and daughter Alana with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 25 – also revealed that he only truly trusts four people in his life.
He said: “I’m not going to say names, because I don’t think it is fair. But I will say four persons, 100 per cent trust, four persons.”
