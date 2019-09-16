Cristiano Ronaldo plans to marry his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

The 34-year-old soccer star – who has son Cristiano Jr, whose mother’s identity has never been revealed, twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via a surrogate and daughter Alana with Georgina – has revealed that he wants to tie the knot with the 25-year-old model.

He told Piers Morgan in the new ITV one-off special, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan’: “She helped me so much. Of course, I’m in love with her. We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well. So, one day. Why not? It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her, and she opens the heart for me.”

View this post on Instagram Smelling good with my new fragrance and looking great with you on my side @georginagio A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 13, 2019 at 9:35am PDT

Georgina has been dating Cristiano since 2016 and recently called their first meeting “love at first sight”.

She said: “Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later, we saw each other again at another brand’s event.

“It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.”

However, she admitted that dating the world-famous Juventus player has not always been easy.

Georgina said: “Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. What I feel for him is stronger than anything, any kind of pressure.”