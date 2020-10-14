Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy following positive COVID-19 test

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy, a day after it was announced that he had

It is understood that the footballer returned to Turin, Italy, via a private air ambulance. He was allowed to go home via the flight, which he paid for, after getting approval from the Portuguese health authorities.

The Juventus forward will now continue to self-isolate at home in Italy after testing positive in Portugal on Tuesday.

In being allowed to go, Ronaldo had to sign a term of responsibility. He will also be under observation by Italian health officials.

“These are international procedures, they are quite well typified, the European Union member states are obligated to comply with them, and we comply with them for an anonymous citizen as for a known one,” head of Portugal’s General Health Directorate, Graça Freitas, told journalists on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s positive test meant that he would miss Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden this week. He will also be absent from upcoming Serie A and Champions League games for Juventus.