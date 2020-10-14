Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy following positive COVID-19 test

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy following positive COVID-19 testWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy, a day after it was announced that he had
It is understood that the footballer returned to Turin, Italy, via a private air ambulance. He was allowed to go home via the flight, which he paid for, after getting approval from the Portuguese health authorities.
The Juventus forward will now continue to self-isolate at home in Italy after testing positive in Portugal on Tuesday.
In being allowed to go, Ronaldo had to sign a term of responsibility. He will also be under observation by Italian health officials.
“These are international procedures, they are quite well typified, the European Union member states are obligated to comply with them, and we comply with them for an anonymous citizen as for a known one,” head of Portugal’s General Health Directorate, Graça Freitas, told journalists on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s positive test meant that he would miss Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden this week. He will also be absent from upcoming Serie A and Champions League games for Juventus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy