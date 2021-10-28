Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he’s expecting second set of twins

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he’s expecting second set of twinsThursday, October 28, 2021
|
Cristiano Ronaldo is expanding his family!
The 36-year-old football star announced on Thursday that he and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins.The Manchester United player shared the news on his Instagram page with a photo of him and Rodriguez lying beside each other in bed holding a picture of their sonogram.
“Delighted to announce we are expecting twin. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed,” Ronaldo captioned the post, which Rodríguez also shared to her page.
Ronaldo also shared a photo of him and his other children hanging out by the pool. The athlete is already father to four children; 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 3½-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr.
Ronaldo who left Juventus back in August to join Manchester United, remains one of the highest paid athletes in his sport. The transfer deal alone saw Manchester United forking out €15m to Juventus to acquire the star player.
Christiano Ronaldo’s net worth of Cristiano Ronaldo stands at around US $120 million. According to Forbes Magazine, the athlete became the first active team-sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings.
It’s safe to say BUZZ fam, Ronaldo can afford to have another set of twins. #Partyof7.
