Cristiano Ronaldo tops Instagram rich list

There are social media influencers, and then there’s Cristiano Ronaldo. And no we’re not just talking about him

The 36-year-old Portugal captain is now at the top of Instagram’s rich list of celebrities who can charge the most for a sponsored post.

According to The Guardian, Ronaldo can charge up to $1.6 million to endorse a post on social media.

Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with more than 300 million fans.

The outlet reports that Ronaldo is estimated to make more than $40m annually from Instagram. This is more than his salary as a player at the Italian Serie A club Juventus. And his pay per post cost has increased significantly since the pandemic, consequently, that amount is expected to rise as well.

The latest brand using the footballer’s influence to push their products is anti-dandruff haircare brand Clear. Ronaldo promotes their product in a high-quality video, that he captions, “Need to defend a major title with my country and I need to maintain my physical performance. With so many physical exercises, really, I could take a good use of clear-headed. Keeping a clear head helps me to be on top of my game.”

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and the singer Ariana Grande round off the top three celebrities influencers.