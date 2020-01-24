CRU Bar & Kitchen under new management

Taste of Life Limited is now responsible for popular evening spot CRU Bar & Kitchen.

Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ) Limited announced the changes which were finalized on January 17.

The food and liquor distributor noted that the operational changes applied only to its non-core business.

Taste of Life Limited will assume responsibility for the day to day operations and management of CRU; operated by CPJ and located at leased premises at 71 Lady Musgrave Road in Kingston.

This agreement will allow CPJ to concentrate on its core business while benefiting from the expertise of Taste of Life in the growth and development of the CRU brand.

Cru Bar & Kitchen opened in 2013, quickly becoming one of the go-to hangout spots for young professionals, who stop by the rooftop watering hole in droves on their way home from work.

Especially popular on Friday evenings, Cru boasts a smart, modern ambiance with premium drinks, wines from the CPJ portfolio.

The decision to outsource the management of CRU was in part influenced by last year’s underperformance of CPJ.

The company made annual net profit of US$2.31 million, which was less than the performance in 2018, going down by nearly 11 per cent, when profit amounted to US$2.59 million.