Curry increases libido in women, study finds

Having a low sex drive lately? Then make sure your next meal includes some curry.

According to researchers in India, Fenugreek, a herb, and spice commonly used in curry improves libido by reducing issues like vaginal dryness in women.

The study, conducted by a Spice company Akay based in Cochin, India. The researchers found that Fenugreek contains bioactive compounds called saponins that are likely involved in the production of a number of sex hormones, including estrogens and androgens.

They gave an organic fenugreek extract, called FenuSMART (FHE), to 24 menstruating women aged between 20 to 48.

The experts recruited 48 women in total for the study – 24 of whom were given 500mg of the extract a day, and 24 a placebo of the same amount, for a total of 42 days.

The women who received the extract had increased libido, lower irritability, and enhanced estradiol, the major female sex hormone, compared to those who did not receive it.

Estradiol, an estrogen, ‘modulates sexual desire in women’ and is involved in the regulation of the menstrual reproductive cycle.

In the case of menopausal women, fenugreek can reduce various discomforts like vaginal dryness, sexual dysfunction, hot flushes, sweating, sleep disturbance, mood swings, and depression.

The study was published in the Clinical Phytoscience.