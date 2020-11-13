Cute! Usher shares newborn daughter’s picture

Cute! Usher shares newborn daughter’s pictureFriday, November 13, 2020
|
Singer Usher
is totally in love with his newborn daughter, Sovereign, and many people saw
why when he shared her picture on Instagram.
The Yeah artiste posted a photo of himself kissing the beautiful baby who was wearing a lavender headband and wrapped in a blanket
“Happy 11:11 Sovereign … today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan … #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan ‘Life happens when you’re making other plans.’ Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho,” he captioned the post on Wednesday.
In September, his partner, Jenn Goicoechea, gave birth to Sovereign, who is their first child together. Usher has two sons – Naviyd Ely and Usher V, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.
In announcing Sovereign’s birth on September 30, Usher shared a picture of her fingers.
“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ‘Isn’t She lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he captioned the post.
