Cuteness overload: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares throwback pic of herself

Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sent the Internet swooning today when she posted a throwback photo of herself as a child.

The photo showed a young Fraser-Pryce looking confidently into the camera, sporting Bantu knots, and her school uniform.

She captioned the post: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”I never believed that early on but looking back I’m glad I never gave up.”

She encouraged fans to share the advice they would give their younger self. And while many found the photo of the Olympian quite amusing others obliged and drop some gems in the comment section.

“Don’t make permanent decisions based on temporary feelings. The bad days won’t last forever,” one fan commented.

“I would say to my younger u can surpass your limits and with God all things are possible ,” another added.

“Mi woulda tell young me fi slow down the process and think more before acting,” someone said.