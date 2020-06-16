Cuthbert-Flynn and husband celebrate 7th anniversary

Cuthbert-Flynn and husband celebrate 7th anniversaryTuesday, June 16, 2020
|
Love is in the air as Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn and her husband of seven years, Levaughn Flynn, traded cute messages on Instagram to mark their wedding anniversary.
The Member of ParliamentÂ for West Rural St Andrew, and two-time Olympic individual silver medallist, kicked off the cuteness on IG as she shared a photo from her wedding ceremony of the couple about to seal the deal with a kiss.Â
She captioned the picture which showed the moments prior to the lip -lockÂ â€œHappy 7th Anniversary my darling.Â Love you nuff, nuff.â€Â
Cuthbert-Flynn laced her captionÂ with heart emojis.
A few hours later her husband, Levaughn, followed suit as he shared aÂ throwbackÂ photo of the two.
The corporateÂ communications professional captioned the shot, â€œMy forever loveâ€¦Happy Anniversary ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°Â #waybackwhen.
The couple have one child, Zara, together while Juliet has a son from a previous relationship.
