Cuthbert-Flynn and husband celebrate 7th anniversary

Love is in the air as Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn and her husband of seven years, Levaughn Flynn, traded cute messages on Instagram to mark their wedding anniversary.

The Member of ParliamentÂ for West Rural St Andrew, and two-time Olympic individual silver medallist, kicked off the cuteness on IG as she shared a photo from her wedding ceremony of the couple about to seal the deal with a kiss.Â

She captioned the picture which showed the moments prior to the lip -lockÂ â€œHappy 7th Anniversary my darling.Â Love you nuff, nuff.â€Â

Cuthbert-Flynn laced her captionÂ with heart emojis.

A few hours later her husband, Levaughn, followed suit as he shared aÂ throwbackÂ photo of the two.

The corporateÂ communications professional captioned the shot, â€œMy forever loveâ€¦Happy Anniversary ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°Â #waybackwhen.

The couple have one child, Zara, together while Juliet has a son from a previous relationship.