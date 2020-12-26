DaBaby says he’ll retire in five years

DaBaby says he’ll retire in five yearsSaturday, December 26, 2020
|
DaBaby has seen his star rise significantly over the past few years but the rapper says he will likely retire soon.
Saying he’s already exceeded many of his expectations, the Cleveland-born rapper told XXL that he’s planning to retire in the next five years.
“Five years. I’ma be retired in five years,” DaBaby told XXL. “I won’t be rapping in five years. I won’t be rapping.”
He added that he will not be leaving rap but taking on the role of helping to create “other superstars” through his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment music label which was created last year.
DaBaby has been a breakout star this year, landing a No1. Hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with Rockstar and snagging four Grammy nominations for next year’s awards show.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy