DaBaby says he’ll retire in five years

DaBaby has seen his star rise significantly over the past few years but the rapper says he will likely retire soon.

Saying he’s already exceeded many of his expectations, the Cleveland-born rapper told XXL that he’s planning to retire in the next five years.

“Five years. I’ma be retired in five years,” DaBaby told XXL. “I won’t be rapping in five years. I won’t be rapping.”

He added that he will not be leaving rap but taking on the role of helping to create “other superstars” through his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment music label which was created last year.

DaBaby has been a breakout star this year, landing a No1. Hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with Rockstar and snagging four Grammy nominations for next year’s awards show.