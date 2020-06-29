Daily glass of wine or pint of beer could help stave off dementia in elderly people, study claims

You might wanna lay off your grandma, or grandfather who still insists on getting their daily dose of alcohol because this could be preventing them from having dementia in the future.

According to a study conducted by University of Georgia in the US, a daily glass of wine or pint of beer could help middle-aged and elderly people maintain brainpower, and stave off dementia.

The scientists analysed data from 19,887 people on their health and economic status from the US Health and Retirement Study. The average age of each participant was 61.

Each underwent tests every two years between 1997 and 2008 to show changes to their health by measuring four factors; total cognition, mental status, word recall, and vocabulary.

When the scores of the 6,010 low-to-moderate drinkers were compared to those of never-drinkers, scientists found that the low-moderate drinkers were “significantly less likely” to be suffering from declines in brain functions than never drinkers.

Based on their results, the researchers suggested drinking 12 alcoholic drinks a week to slow the reduction in cognitive function, 13 for mental status, ten for word recall, and 14 for vocabulary.

The study was published in the JAMA Open Network.