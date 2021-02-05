Dalton Harris “reprimanded” by UK police who thought he was a robber

Dalton Harris is crying foul after he says

he was racially profiled in the United Kingdom.

The Cry artiste took to Twitter to share his experience with his followers this morning.

Harris said he was “reprimanded” by police officers who thought he was planning to break into cars.

The Rising Stars winner said, “So the cops literally just reprimanded me because I was wearing a hoody and is black so they thought I was intending on robbing parked cars in the parking lot of a super market in my market run,” adding the hashtag “LondonIsBecomingAmerica?”

He continued, “Tell me what part of this is ok? This just happened.”

Several users responded to the singer’s plight, asking if he was fine and offering their well-wishes with one stating, “Please, be careful for racism is alive and well. Whatever you do don’t let this limit your freedom of doing what u have to, but be careful.”

Harris followed up with a subsequent tweet, stating that the “f**cked up part was the smirk on their faces cuz all four of them cuz thought it was fun trying to humiliate a young black man going for a run.

So the cops literally just reprimanded me because I was wearing a hoody and is black so they thought I was intending on robbing parked cars in the parking lot of a super market in my market run. — Dalton Harris (@daltonharris) #LondonIsBecomingAmerica?Tell me what part of this is ok? This just happened.February 5, 2021

“So I basically pay my taxes so I can pay people to be racist and abuse protocol?” he said before clarifying the latter point in a response that he was the only person involved wearing a mask.