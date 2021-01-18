Dancehall artiste Miss Chin gets baptised

Controversial artiste and social media personality Miss Chin has

given her life to the Lord.

Chin, who is also a babymother of dancehall singjay Kiprich, made the announcement on Instagram yesterday.

â€œGuess what today is?â€ she asked followers in her story. â€œToday is my day to be fully committed to the Lord.â€

The artiste was cloaked in a blue cover-up as she recorded herself outside a church waiting for the monumental moment.

She updated followers after she got dipped.Â

â€œPeople, just baptise,â€ she said in a video post. â€œWonderful feeling. Mek mi tell yuh something, if my enemy dem did think seh this girl love dancehall and everything of the world more than how me love God and Jesus Christ, unno wrong, unno wrong. New woman in Christ, yes.â€

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proud Woman Of Godâ¤Ÿ™ (@misschin_official)

Her new lifestyle is reflected on her page as the artiste has updated her bio to â€œProud woman of Godâ€. It seems the entertainer created a new account as her following is significantly less, and she only has a few posts (all scripture-related) since December.

The public may recall Chin (given name Yanique Shim) for her notorious online blasts of Kiprich, his parenting skills and the breakdown of their relationship. She has also gotten into nasty online brawls with other female artistes online including Shauna Controlla.

But anyone can turn a new page, and fans are issuing their well wishes.

â€œAm proud of u girl,â€ one person said. â€œThe rite way to go, watch how blessings ago flow like a river.â€

â€œHappy for you beautiful, right way. God bless you.*

â€œGod is good all the time. Am too happy for you.â€