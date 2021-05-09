Dancehall artistes, other celebs celebrate their moms on Mother’s Day

As is customary on this day, mothers all over are being celebrated for the joy they bring to the world. Jamaica is no exception, with persons doing their bit to celebrate women. Entertainers and other celebrities have joined in, and here are a few instances of them showing love on this day.

Bounty Killer

Despite his mom having passed nine years ago, Bounty Killer has been prolific in showing his love and appreciation for his mom. This Mother’s Day is no different, with the artiste wishing his mom a happy day. “Happy Mother’s Day to my beloved mom and all the mothers of this world …” he wrote on Instagram.

Shaggy

Shaggy also sent out his Mother’s Day greetings, wishing his mother firstly, and then his wife Rebecca, a happy day. “Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, hope you’re having a wonderful day. Lots of love from all of us” he wrote below a picture of his mom.

Vybz Kartel

Incarcerated dancehall kingpin Vybz Kartel also reached out to his mom and spouse on the day. Kartel wrote on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day to my Mom & to all Mothers and Happy Mother’s Day Wifey” he wrote in tribute to his mom and Shorty, respectively.

Yendi Phillipps

Media personality Yendi Phillipps took the time out to wish moms a happy Mother’s Day, while also gushing over her own experience as a mom. “My biggest blessing calls me Mummy. Happy Mother’s Day to each and every Mum. To those gone before us who paved the way, we honour you,” she wrote.

Tony Matterhorn

The dancehall selector and artiste shared a throwback picture of himself and his mom on his Instagram while writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to the Legendary Miss Maggie” while explaining that the picture was when he took her to a party at the famous House of Leo nightclub.

Asafa Powell

Sprint star Asafa Powell also got in on the act in wishing the women in his life a Happy Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, especially these mothers right here in my life,” he wrote on his IG.

The tributes continue to pour in as more persons celebrate mom in the best ways they can.