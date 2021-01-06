Dancehall veteran Sister Charmaine passes away

Prolific 1980s deejay Sister Charmaine has died. She passed away at her US home on Tuesday at the age of 53.

Long-time friend and confidant, fellow deejay Lady Ann, confirmed her death.

“Charmaine always had issues with asthma over the years. She went to lay down and didn’t get back up. She died this morning,” said Lady Ann, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, yesterday.

Sister Charmaine resided in The Bronx, New York, since 1994. Born Charmaine McKenzie, she is originally from Arnett Gardens in Kingston.

She is best-known for the tracks Glammity, Granny Advice, We Have the Body and Man Look Nice.

At Sting 1989, Sister Charmaine performed in a memorable four the hard way clash, which included Lady P, Lady Patra, and Lady G.

Sister Charmaine is survived by a daughter and one grandchild.

