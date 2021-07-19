D’Angel hopeful she’ll find love again

D’Angel may have been single on purpose for a while now, but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on love.

The single mom finalised her divorce from Beenie Man in 2019 after filing for divorce eight years prior. And on an Instagram Live recently, she got very candid about her love life.

“Mi aguh find love again, afta love nuh done pon mi. “It’s not like seh Beenie was the last man fi Angel. At the end of the day people married, we move on, people grow out a love for different reasons yah fi just know seh a so it go, life come ya deal with it,” she told a fan who asked her if she believes she’ll find love again.

But that is not without its challenges.

“It hard for my as a single parent and a public figure, it’s hard for me right away because dem a try to date D’Angel and not Michelle(her given name),” she said.

The Stronger singjay said, however, that she is in hurry to find love, as she’s living a fulfilling life.

“I’m not rushing to find love or anything because I have all the love I need which is my son and God and support. I’m not rushing to find a relationship, I’m not desperate. I’m fully always working, always going hard, I drown myself in all of that. I put myself first, and I love myself first so when the right person comes along, we’ll see how that goes,” she said.

She also had some advice for single mothers like herself who were thinking of venturing into the dating world.

“Don’t rush into anything, take yuh time to get know that person and don’t rush to carry no man round you children because some a dem fada ya dem a sperm donor, dem nuh mek no sense and we’re always trying to find that person to be a father figure to our children, do not rush to find it. When the right person comes along, you will know.”