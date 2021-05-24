D’Angel’s new hairstyle draws comparisons to ex-PM Portia Simpson Miller

Dancehall artiste D’Angel debuted her latest single ‘Gud Gyal’ over the weekend, but it seems fans were more interested in her new do.

The ‘first lady of dancehall’ created quite a buzz, as she stepped out rocking a bob with fringe style, that fans immediately connected to the staple look sported by former Prime Minister, Portia Simpson Miller.

“U see how @dangelmusic deliberate? She well and know this hairstyle more than any would a in catch my eye enuh. Cho,” said People’s National Party politician, Raymond Pryce who reacted to D’Angel’s post.

“Portia, upset right now me nah ask,” added another Instagram user jokingly.

While D’Angel’s new look is just a wig, the artiste did share that she’s loving her new hair do.

“Di Wig Gud! ah di cut and style mi love,” said D’Angel on Instagram.

While Simpson-Miller rocked a variety of different haircuts over her years in active politics.

The now 75-year-old politician became famous for her bob and bang signature look the complimented her charming personality.