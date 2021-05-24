D’Angel’s new hairstyle draws comparisons to ex-PM Portia Simpson Miller

D’Angel’s new hairstyle draws comparisons to ex-PM Portia Simpson MillerMonday, May 24, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste D’Angel debuted her latest single ‘Gud Gyal’ over the weekend, but it seems fans were more interested in her new do.
The ‘first lady of dancehall’ created quite a buzz, as she stepped out rocking a bob with fringe style, that fans immediately connected to the staple look sported by former Prime Minister, Portia Simpson Miller.
“U see how @dangelmusic deliberate? She well and know this hairstyle more than any would a in catch my eye enuh. Cho,” said People’s National Party politician, Raymond Pryce who reacted to D’Angel’s post.
“Portia, upset right now me nah ask,” added another Instagram user jokingly.
While D’Angel’s new look is just a wig, the artiste did share that she’s loving her new hair do.
“Di Wig Gud! ah di cut and style mi love,” said D’Angel on Instagram.
While Simpson-Miller rocked a variety of different haircuts over her years in active politics.
The now 75-year-old politician became famous for her bob and bang signature look the complimented her charming personality.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy