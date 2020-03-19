Danger! Here’s why you shouldn’t spray your body with Lysol

Danger! Here’s why you shouldn’t spray your body with LysolThursday, March 19, 2020
|
Lysol sprays can help to sanitise many surfaces and assist in this fight against coronavirus, but it really shouldn’t be used on your body.
You would think this would be common knowledge, but based on the recent #lysolchallenge, it is obvious that people need a reminder. And we’re talking about people like Shaquille O’Neal, who participated in the challenge recently by spraying his body with the product.
Don’t get us wrong, Lysol has several benefits. It kills 99.9 per cent of fungi, viruses, and bacteria; kills cold and flu viruses, disinfects hundreds of surfaces in your home; sanitizes soft surfaces; prevents mould and mildew from growing for up to a week; and eliminates odours at the source.
But Lysol can be dangerous to your health if used incorrectly.
Here are some dangers of Lysol:
- Exposure to skin might result in severe redness and burning.
- Prolonged inhalation of the spray in a closed environment can lead to cough, headache, drowsiness and fatigue.
- Lysol is highly flammable.
- Direct contact with eyes can cause irritation.
- High concentrations of Lysol can also cause lung irritation.
And those are just some of the dangers.
Lysol sprays can work wonders, but only if used correctly. So, read the instructions on the container and be careful while using it.
