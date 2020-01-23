Daniel Craig didn’t think he was physically capable of being Bond again

Daniel Craig didn’t think he was physically capable of being Bond againThursday, January 23, 2020
Daniel Craig doubted he was “physically capable” of playing James Bond again.
The 51-year-old actor had voiced his intention to step down as the suave spy after Spectre, his fourth movie in the franchise, and he’s admitted he was worried about the action role after needing arthroscopic surgery after injuring his knee during a fight scene with Dave Bautista in his last outing.
He admitted: “I finished that movie with a broken leg. I had to question myself: ‘Was I physically capable of doing [another one] or did I want to do another one?’ Because that phone call to your wife saying: ‘I’ve broken my leg’ is not pleasant.”
Daniel – who has daughter Ella, 26, with ex-wife Fiona Loudon and a 15-month-old daughter with spouse Rachel Weisz – eventually changed his mind and signed up for upcoming movie No Time To Die.
However, during filming, he was hit by another serious injury when his ankle “exploded”.
He explained to Entertainment Weekly: “I was running down a floating dock, and it was wet, and I slipped, and I fell over, and my ankle exploded.
“Unfortunately, I’ve been in the same situation before and I know the feeling of a rupturing tendon. I was just like, ‘Oh, f**k.’ ”
The actor needed surgery and was warned he’d need to take 10 weeks off to recover – but rushed himself back after just a fortnight.
