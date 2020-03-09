Daniel Craig is OK with ‘James Bond’ exit

Daniel Craig is “fine” about leaving his role as James Bond.

The 52-year-old actor will play the iconic spy for the final time in the upcoming No Time To Die, and he’s admitted that if he had left the franchise after 2014’s Spectre, as he’d originally planned, he wouldn’t have felt so content in his decision.

He said: “I’m really… I’m OK. I don’t think I would have been if I’d done the last film and that had been it. But this, I’m like…” He dusted his hands. “Let’s go. Let’s get on with it. I’m fine.”

And the Knives Out star isn’t too worried about his career after leaving his most famous role.

He said: “I’m pretty sure I can play just about anything. Yeah. I’m pretty sure I can, or at least I can make a f**ing good fist of it.”