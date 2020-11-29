‘Darth Vader’ actor Dave Prowse has died

‘Darth Vader’ actor Dave Prowse has diedSunday, November 29, 2020
Dave Prowse, the actor who played the villain in the original
Prowse died yesterday (November 28) after a brief illness.
The British weightlifter-turned-actor was the body of the infamous Darth Vader character, though not the voice, which was dubbed by James Earl Jones.
He was Britain’s weightlifting champion three times before transitioning into the movie business where he became known for roles that played to his immense size, including Frankenstein’s monster in two films.
Prowse played Darth Vader in Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1989) and Return of the Jedi (1983).
He is survived by his wife Norman and their three children.
