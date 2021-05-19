Darwin’s Arch has collapsedWednesday, May 19, 2021
|
Darwin’s Arch has collapsed. The famous rock formation in the Galapagos Islands collapsed into the sea as “a consequence of natural erosion,” the Ministry of Environment for Ecuador said.
“The collapse of Darwin’s Arch, the attractive natural bridge found less than a kilometer from the main area of Darwin Island, was reported,” the ministry said in the statement.
“Darwin’s Arch is made of natural stone that at one time would have been part of Darwin Island, which is not open to visits by land.”
The UNESCO World Heritage site, known for its many endemic animal and plant species, famously inspired Darwin’s theory of evolution.
The arch is considered one of the best diving spots in the Pacific Ocean archipelago that’s part of Ecuador and located hundreds of miles off the country’s coast.
