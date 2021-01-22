Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19

Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested

positive for the coronavirus, adding to the string of high-profile celebrities

who been hit.

Chappelle, who is asymptomatic, was forced to cancel several upcoming shows as he remains quarantined.

He has been performing socially-distanced shows since last June, requiring his team and the audience to undergo tests in effort to prevent infection.

Other noted names who have contracted the virus include George Clooney, Shemar Moore, Sharon Osbourne, Ashanti, Elen DeGeneres, Lewis Hamilton and Trey Songz.