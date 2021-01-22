Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19Friday, January 22, 2021
|
Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested
positive for the coronavirus, adding to the string of high-profile celebrities
who been hit.
Chappelle, who is asymptomatic, was forced to cancel several upcoming shows as he remains quarantined.
He has been performing socially-distanced shows since last June, requiring his team and the audience to undergo tests in effort to prevent infection.
Other noted names who have contracted the virus include George Clooney, Shemar Moore, Sharon Osbourne, Ashanti, Elen DeGeneres, Lewis Hamilton and Trey Songz.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy