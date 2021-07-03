Davina Bennett graces cover of French magazine

Jamaican supermodel Davina Bennett continues to make major strides in the fashion industry, most recently landing a spot on the cover of French magazine, Malvie.

Bennett graced the cover of the July issue of the publication with two models Annabella Joy, Filiza Preniqi and Ruhi Reagan.

Bennett took to Instagram to share the achievement, where she posted multiple pictures from the publication, including the cover and inside pages.

“The joy of gracing magazine covers and their pages! It’s a feeling I believe will never get old to me! Look at me Daddy,” Bennett said in the caption.

The pictures were taken by US based fashion photographer Delaney Viau who is quoted as saying “this project was a dream to shoot”.

Malvie Magazine is a submission-based publication.