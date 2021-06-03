Davina Bennett mourns loss of grandfather

Davina Bennett mourns loss of grandfatherThursday, June 03, 2021
Jamaican model and beauty queen, Davina Bennett is mourning the loss of her grandfather, Roy Bennett.
Davina shared snippets on her Instagram account of the burial service they held for him. Funeral services are banned under Jamaica’s current COVID-19 restriction measures, instead, families can only do burials
In a her “letter to him” she reminisced on the genuine person that he was.
“You were always authentically yourself, never judgmental, and always approachable,” she said. I know exactly what you want from us all, to smile, open our eyes, unite, love, and go on.
Bennett passed away on April 5. He was 81 years-old.
In earlier posts, Davina had expressed her frustration with the family being unable to host even a viewing to honour their patriarch.
“Think God a sleep! His Ministry called directly to call off my Grandfather’s viewing before the family could even move him from the funeral home to see him. But watch double standard yasso!!! The rules apply to everyone outside their circle!! #mihurt#acarrybell,” she commented under a post of Jamaica’s Prime Minister attending a memorial service for Ambassador Anthony Johnson.
