Davina Bennett reveals she has PCOS

Beauty Queen and model, Davina Bennett revealed to her Instagram followers on Thursday that she’s been dealing with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) for the past five years.

“I have never talked about this but I’ll share here first. I have been dealing with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) for five years now, I’ve done surgery because of this, dealing with irregular menstrual cycles, wicked mood swings, hormonal acne, and acne in general,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

“PCOS is horrible! I had a ruptured ovarian cyst and many more on my other ovary and even on my fallopian tubes. It was after this surgery I developed anxiety attacks and all these hormonal changes.”

PCOS is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels. Women with PCOS may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. The ovaries may develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs.

Acne breakout

Bennett shared that it was her condition that was responsible for her acne breakout.

“Prior to this, I’ve never had acne in my face, mostly in my back and chest. I believe with taking pills and hormonal changes over time, it lead to this,” she wrote.

Nonetheless, she said she was thrilled with the progress she’s made with her treatment and used her vulnerability to encouraged women with PCOS to be strong despite the odds.

“As women we deal with so much constantly and it can be hard to navigate even our own lives at times. We wear big smiles, we get pretty, we show up! But sometimes there is so much more,” she wrote.

“So I’m taking my experience (AGAIN) to lift you up a bit. I bet you didn’t know that I have a scar that I’ve been very good at hiding for 5 years because it makes me insecure about my body.”

She added; “If you got scars that makes you insecure, it’s ok! If you got acne is kicking your ass, it’s ok! If you are dealing with anything that makes you feel less than woman, that is not ok! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, ok! Smile a little.”