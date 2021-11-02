Davina Bennett still championing the natural hair movement

Davina Bennett still championing the natural hair movementTuesday, November 02, 2021
|
“Why are we still fighting this battle?” That was the question posed by Jamaican beauty queen Davina Bennett, in an
As you will perhaps recall BUZZ fam, the afro-centric beauty captured the hearts of millions worldwide as she competed for the coveted Miss Universe title back in 2017. At the time, Bennett who sported her afro in all its ‘kinky, coily’ glory on the global stage, had the international media in a frenzy. Allure Magazine, Essence Magazine, Yahoo Lifestyles and People Magazine were just a few of the media outlets who indicated that Bennett and her afro could possibly redefine pageant’s definition of beauty.
But fast-forward four years and Bennett has admitted that despite leaps made in embracing natural hair beauties globally, a lot remains the same.
“As an ambassador and champion for natural hair, I find it quite upsetting when my followers reach out to me with stories about schools, and business places in Jamaica discriminating against our natural hair,” a part of her IG caption read. “Even here in the US, clients are jumping on the “inclusivity train” but still not taking the time to learn about our hair. Products are often not on sets, the flat iron is the first thing out the bag, and the disgruntled demeanor is next.”
Pointing out that the afro “is not just an off-day hairstyle, it is confident hair”, Bennett reiterated her life-long message that “natural hair is beautiful.”
“Often times I wake in the mornings and I can’t be bothered with my hair, but I still choose to wear it everywhere I go. Why is this? It’s not because I can’t wear anything else, it’s because I owe whatever confidence my Afro projects to the women and men whose hair is like mine—tightly coiled, not loosely curly—that confidence isn’t an aesthetic option,” she shared. “It’s a necessity, as we navigate through these places that we are not often times welcome. An afro is a signifier. On women & men, it invokes the movement, ‘our natural hair is beautiful’!”
Read This: Davina Bennett shares summer style tips
Bennett’s post invoked a lot of support from her 139k strong following on Instagram. Many thanked the Nubian Queen for continuing to push against the status quo of beauty. Many even indicated that in a world that is made to suppress persons who deviate from the European ideals of beauty, more women with Bennett’s could positively affect the beauty industry.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy