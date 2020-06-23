Debunking myths around energy

We tell ourselves a lot of things to ease the guilt of not doing something that we know we should or shouldn’t do. Like we how NEED a cup of coffee in the morning to start the day. But a leading Australian biochemist has busted this myth along with many others that are said to affect our energy levels throughout the day.

Dr. Libby Weaver told Dailymail there are many nutritional, biochemical, and emotional processes that contribute to whether or not we feel energized. And has debunked many myths that she hears from her clients.

Needing coffee to start the day

Without a cup of coffee first thing in the morning, we are nothing, or at least that’s what we tell ourselves. But Dr. Weaver said this is a self-fulfilling prophecy, as drinking coffee often leads people to feel like they need ‘more caffeine or sugar to get through the day’.

The biochemist recommends you try to cut the amount you have in half each week until you reach zero.

Then, after two weeks with no caffeine, take note of how you feel.

While you might have felt fatigued at first due to the caffeine withdrawal, Dr. Weaver explained you should feel as though your energy increases naturally.

I can’t eat breakfast

How many of us complain about not being able to eat breakfast for whatever reason. Dr. Weaver says this is also a myth.

She recommends that starting your day with something nourishing to keep your energy levels consistent throughout the morning and improve your cognitive function.

If you really feel as though you can’t eat as soon as you wake up, then maybe consider why this could be the case.

For example, the expert said, you could be eating too late into the evening.

I can catch up on sleep later

Here’s the thing, you can never catch up on sleep, once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Dr. Weaver said we need between seven and nine hours of sleep a night, and we cannot catch up by getting more later.

She suggests you aim for closer to the nine-hour mark if you can, as some studies suggest we need more sleep for ou bodies to do its repair work.

Watching TV at night does not help you to relax.

You may wanna argue otherwise but, but according to Dr. Weaver, this is the complete opposite. You see BUZZ Fam, the blue light emitted from screens disrupts our natural circadian rhythms and makes us feel more awake, even if we’re exhausted.

The expert said you should turn off all devices some 90 minutes before you intend to go to sleep and instead read a book or a magazine.