December 18th to be celebrated as DMX Day

December 18th to be celebrated as DMX DayMonday, April 26, 2021
|
December 18th will now be celebrated as Earl “DMX” Simmonds Day in the state of New York.
The announcement was made by Erica Ford, the co-founder of Life Camp, an organisation dedicated to the prevention of gun violence at DMX’s memorial service.
Ford was joined on stage by community activist Priscilla Echi who outlined how this honour was achieved.
“His lyrics were rapped on the Senate floor by Senator Jamal Bailey who introduced a resolution in his honor,” Echi said. “He also has proclamations from Mayor Spano and Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard.”
Ford added: “From the governor’s office, we have the flag that was flying the day that he died to be presented to his family.
“We have a citation from the governor’s office for his oldest son and one for his father.”
DMX died on April 9 after being hospitalised due to a drug overdose. He was 50-years-old. He is widely credited as the rapper who introduced the gruff style of rapping.
