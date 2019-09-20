Delta welcomes twenty millionth passenger to Jamaica

Just recently, Delta Airlines and

Jamaica achieved a major milestone when the twenty millionth person to travel

to the island arrived recently.

She was identified as Lakia Mingo who was visiting the island on her second outing along with her husband and friends. She was met by Delta officials and was also welcomed by a team from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) who was at hand. She remarked she was quite happy to be here and was looking forward to enjoying themselves while in the island.