Demi Lovato is engaged. The singer shared that she has found her lifelong partner in actor Max Ehrich.

â€œIâ€™m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but Iâ€™m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Hereâ€™s to our future!!!!,â€ she wrote.

View this post on Instagram When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his â€œlittle partnerâ€ â€“ something that mightâ€™ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today Iâ€™m officially going to be someone elseâ€™s partner. @maxehrich â€“ I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I canâ€™t describe to anyone who hasnâ€™t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. Iâ€™ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. Iâ€™m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but Iâ€™m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Hereâ€™s to our future!!!! Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜­â¤ï¸Ÿ¥°Ÿ˜ Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

Ehrich also shared the good news on his own Instagram where he explained that he couldnâ€™t spend another moment of his life without making Demi his wife.

â€œYou are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldnâ€™t be more grateful God brought us together,â€ he wrote.

The couple started dating in March 2020.