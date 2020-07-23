Demi Lovato is engaged!Thursday, July 23, 2020
|
Demi Lovato is engaged. The singer shared that she has found her lifelong partner in actor Max Ehrich.
â€œIâ€™m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but Iâ€™m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Hereâ€™s to our future!!!!,â€ she wrote.
Ehrich also shared the good news on his own Instagram where he explained that he couldnâ€™t spend another moment of his life without making Demi his wife.
â€œYou are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldnâ€™t be more grateful God brought us together,â€ he wrote.
The couple started dating in March 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy