Demi Lovato is not a Trump fan, and her new song proves it

Singer Demi Lovato is not a fan of US President Donald Trump, and she is making this known via her new song Commander In Chief that was released on Tuesday.

In the track, the Sorry Not Sorry singer called out Trump for his silence on racial injustice and for how poorly he has been handling COVID-19, which has killed more than 215,000 people in the United States.

In the song, she says: “Do you even know the truth/We’re in a state of crisis/People are dying/While you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief/How does it feel/To still be able to breathe?”

And many of the 175,000 people who have listened to the song on YouTube are definitely relating to the song.

“How do it feel to still be able to breathe?” That hit me different bc I am a black Africa American Immigrant in America,” one listener said.

“It’s scary, especially when I saw the video George Floyd crying on the floor and gasping for air bc he couldn’t breathe while the white officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, that is a memory I can’t get out of my head…. thank you, Demi for this powerful song, this is what this country needs right now. Thank you.”

Another person added: “I’m from Germany and pray for every American every Day….The World is watching every day…And I’m sure I speak for the most….We’re seeing the suffering of you…We’re seeing your pain and feel very sorry for you…If I could I would vote too.”

In an interview with CNN, 28-year-old Lovato, who has been encouraging Americans to vote, said that it was important for her to state how she feels about Trump’s presidency.

“There’s been so many times that I’ve wanted to write the President a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions,” she said. “And then I thought, I don’t really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me.”