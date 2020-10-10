Demi Lovato realised she liked girls when she was only a child

Singer Demi

Lovato said she realised she liked females when she was only a child while

watching a makeout scene in 1999 film Cruel Intentions.

While watching Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar lock lips in the movie, Demi said that she came to a realization – she wanted to do the same thing with another girl.

“It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions, but I did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn. I was just like ‘Oh wait a minute — I really like that, I wanna try it’,” she said while speaking to Tan France during Queer’s Eye on Friday.

Demi, who now describes her sexuality as ‘very fluid’, said that she eventually acted on her wishes when she was 17 years old by getting involved with another female.

And at 17, she began telling friends that she was queer. She eventually told her sister and parents before making that information public.

Interestingly, she said that she has written songs about women that her fans assumed were about men.

“I’m surprised that some of them didn’t figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn’t being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space,” she said.