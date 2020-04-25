Demi Lovato ‘really used’ to self-isolation because of rehab

Demi Lovato is “really used” to self-isolation amidst the current pandemic because of her time in rehab.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker spent time in a rehabilitation facility after a drug overdose last year and admits the new lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic is similar.

She said: “What’s funny is, one, I’m a homebody because I don’t love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good. But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognised, things like that, that’s just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways.

“I’m a homebody. I’m much more used to self-isolation, but I’m also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment. I was like, ‘This just feels like rehab.’ You’re on lockdown at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they’ve got beds, except in rehab you don’t get TV or your phone, so this is luxurious.”

However, the 27-year-old singer doesn’t find it easy to work at home and much prefers being in the studio.