Demi Moore claims her mom sold her for $500

Demi Moore claims her mom sold her for $500Monday, September 23, 2019
American actress Demi Moore
Demi Moore has alleged her late mother allowed her to be raped in exchange for $500.
The 56-year-old actress has been speaking out about her life recently as she promotes her new memoir Inside Out – which is set to be released on Tuesday. She has now alleged she was raped at the age of 15, and claimed her mother was paid $500 by her rapist.
Speaking to Diane Sawyer for ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, Demi claimed her alleged rapist asked her at the time: “How does it feel to be wh**ed by your mother for $500?”
But Demi doesn’t believe her mother – who passed away in 1998 – “sold” her, as she says she doesn’t think the alleged incident was a “straightforward transaction”.
When Diane asked her if she thinks her mother sold her, the Ghost star said: “No. In my deep heart, I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction. But she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”
