Denalli: Your most tactical street wear pieces

Are you ready to stand out? Denalli might be able to help.

The line created by 25-year-old Ali McNally boldly defies what a fanny pack bag is ‘supposed’ to look like, and adds further grip to harnesses.

“Denalli is unique, it’s fresh, it’s different, and it’s for someone with the confidence to stand out,” McNally told BUZZ.

The impressive attention to detail, and the obvious skill it takes to create these pieces, started as just a hobby for McNally three years ago.

“I did a fanny pack for myself, and I posted it on my Instagram page and everybody fell in love with it. I wasn’t really expecting that,” he said.

The response McNally received caused him to recognize his talent. So he spent the next six months designing and sewing fanny pack bags before putting them on the market.

Big break

He got his big break when he was asked to design some pieces for a carnival band. “In april 2018, I was called in to do some bags for a carnival designer for road march and since then I expanded into more streetwear accessories and then came the whole tactical street wear vibe,” he said.

After this, he decided to leave his 9-5 job with a paint company, and pursue his design career fully.

“My dream has always been to have my own brand, and to be working on my own. It was probably one of the best decisions I’ve made so far,” he said.

The self taught designer then went on to design harnesses, out of a complete “love and admiration” for the female body.

“The harnesses came from bag straps. I’ve always been fascinated with the female body, and the female shape and such, and I really wanted to do something that would give females that extra confidence,” he said.

“They are a great way to snatch you in, and to give you that extra lift,” he said

McNally told BUZZ that he is currently working on his website. But for now, his pieces can be purchased via his Instagram account.