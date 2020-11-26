Dennis Brown to be honoured at Reggae Sunsplash

Dennis Brown to be honoured at Reggae SunsplashThursday, November 26, 2020
|
The organisers
of this weekend’s Reggae Sunsplash have indicated that they plan to honour the ‘Crown
Prince of Reggae’, Dennis Brown, as part of their activities.
Reports are that the Promise Land singer will be honoured during night one of the virtual festival.
In a post on their social media account, the organisers said: “We are pleased to recognise Dennis Emmanuel Brown CD on night 1 of the return staging of Reggae Sunsplash.”
The show is returning to the public after a 14-year hiatus and is set to feature the likes of Capleton, Romain Virgo, Dexta Daps, Tanya Stephens and Masicka. It will start on Friday, November 27, and end on Saturday, November 28.
It will be streamed live on YouTube, starting at 5:30 p.m. Viewers can also join the action via the event’s social media pages (@goreggaesunsplash).
